Two Lancaster County dealers sentenced for fentanyl involved fatalities

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Police say two Lancaster County heroin dealers were recently sentenced to state prison terms for providing fentanyl-laced heroin that caused the overdose deaths of two men.

The investigations were separate and not related however, police say both men were determined to be dealers distributing narcotics for profit, and both were charged with felony drug delivery resulting in death.

The Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office said Erick Salome-Chevere, 28, is one of three people charged in connection with an Elizabethtown man’s death on July 2, 2018.

Police say Salome-Chevere will serve 8 to 20 years in prison, in accordance with a plea agreement. They say his previous criminal record was considered in the agreement terms.

Police determined Salome-Chevere was at the top of the supply chain among the three charged, he was arrested during a traffic stop in Ephrata where police found 1,000 bags of heroin in the vehicle.

Lancaster County DA’s Office said Eric Montanez, 33, will serve 5 to 15 years in prison, in accordance with a plea agreement.

Police say he provided fentanyl-laced heroin to a man who died in his Beaver Valley Pike home on May 1, 2018.

Police also said they seized 200 bags of heroin from Montanez.