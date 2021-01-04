Two Lancaster men charged for drug possession after police stop vehicle for expired registration

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Two Lancaster men were charged with intent to deliver controlled substances after police a routine vehicle stop for an expired registration.

The driver, 37-year-old Bernard Sanford Axe, Jr. of Columbia, was found to be driving on a suspended license which had 28 active traffic warrants. Police later discovered Barnard and his brother, 39-years-old Jesse Lee Axe of New Holland, were in possession of marijuana and methamphetamine with the intent to deliver.

According to the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department, the incident occurred at the intersection of Geneva Drive and State Street in East Petersburg Borough.