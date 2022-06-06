LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Two Lancaster women have been charged with burglary and other offenses after they forced their way into a residence on Cobblestone Lane before both punching and slapping a victim inside the residence multiple times.

According to the police report Heather Pasker, 43, and Kayizah Glenn, 21, forced their way into the residence looking for someone. When that person was not found, they left. A short time later, they broke in a second time by breaking a door jam and knob.

Get the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and politics from the abc27 newsletters. Click here to sign-up today!

It was during the second break-in that they located the person they were searching for and both punched and slapped the victim multiple times. They then took the victim’s cell phone and held the victim by the throat to keep them in place while they unlocked the phone using the face identification feature.

The total damage to the door was estimated at $200 and the loss of the phone was estimated to be $950.

The victim knew both Pasker and Glenn prior to the incident. They were both located and taken into custody a short time later by Lancaster City Police. Both women were charged with two counts of burglary, one count of robbery, one count of simple assault, and one count of criminal mischief.

Pasker was released from custody after securing a $200,000 bail. Glenn was committed to Lancaster County Prison in lieu of the $200,000 bail.