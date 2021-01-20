Two Leola residents die, another injured in car accident on I-75 in Florida

OCALA, Fl. (AP) — Two people from Pennsylvania died when the van they were in collided with some steel bars that were hanging off the back of a tractor-trailer rig on Interstate 75 in Florida.

The Florida Highway Patrol says a 27-year-old man driving the van and his 80-year-old grandmother died in the Tuesday night crash south of Ocala.

The 82-year-old grandfather was critically injured. Troopers say all three lived in Leola, Pennsylvania.

Troopers say the rebar went through the van’s windshield and dragged the vehicle until the truck came to a stop.

Troopers say the 49-year-old truck driver wasn’t injured.