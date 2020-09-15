Two men charged after second night of protests in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Two men were arrested Monday evening during the second night of protests outside of the Lancaster police station.

Timothy Garcia, 31, of Lancaster, is charged with felony reckless burning, and misdemeanor counts of criminal mischief, and possession of cocaine, police say.

Seth Gardner, 21, of Philadelphia, is charged with a misdemeanor count of propulsion of missiles into an occupied vehicle and a summary citation for public drunkenness.

Police said Garcia damaged lights at the Post Office on West Chesnut Street and set a piece of cardboard on fire and proceeded to leave it against a tree in attempts to set that on fire also. Gardner is accused of throwing rocks at the police station and at a marked police vehicle driving away from the station.

Garcia was also in the possession of cocaine at the time of his arrest, police said.

Their arrests came on the second night of protests following Sunday’s fatal police shooting of Munoz in the 300 block of Laurel Street.

Police body camera footage showed Munoz wielding a knife while charging at an officer, who then shot and killed Munoz. Police were responding to a domestic dispute.

Lancaster police say Monday night’s protest “did not devolve into the level of rioting, disorder, criminal damage and arson present from the previous night, [but] there were offenses committed and arrests were made.”

Both Garcia and Gardner are scheduled to appear for preliminary hearings Sept. 21 before District Judge Bruce Roth. Both men are being held at Lancaster County Prison on $100,000 bail.

