Two men face homicide charges in East Lampeter Township drug deal shooting

Lancaster

by: WHTM Staff

Tyler Gonzalez-Inthiphan, left and Joshua Luciano, right

EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Two men face homicide charges after a drug deal shooting left one dead and another injured.

Police say Tyler Gonzalez-Inthiphan, 19, and Joshua Luciano, 19, were involved in a shooting that occurred around 1:15 a.m. Thursday near Old Philadelphia Pike and Crestmont Avenue.

Police responded after reports of several gunshots on Motor Lodge grounds. After investigating, police discovered that two men were shot during a drug deal, one of whom died from his injuries.

Both men were arrested and currently remain in Lancaster County Prison.

