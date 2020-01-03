Two men sentenced for gunpoint robbery

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Two men were sentenced Thursday to lengthy state prison terms for a robbery in Lancaster City that nearly killed a man who was shot.

Clifton Hunter and Jovar Jackson, both 25, have violent criminal pasts and conspired on Oct. 16, 2018, to rob a man inside a home on South Lime Street., according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

Officials say Hunter shot the victim in the stomach. The victim survived after emergency surgery.

A judge sentenced Hunter to 27 and a half to 67 years, and Jackson to 13 to 26 years in prison.

The DA’s office says in court, Jackson asked for a second chance, a request which Assistant District Attorney Ponessa said Jackson has already had. He has prior convictions involving a weapon, and his criminal behavior has escalated in severity, ADA Ponessa said.

The judge noted that Jackson had only recently been released from prison on a firearms conviction when he committed the robbery.

The DA’s office says Hunter apologized for nothing and showed no remorse. The judge said Hunter is a “danger to society” with no intention of rehabilitation.

According to trial testimony, Jackson asked occupants of the South Lime Street home for money and drugs; Jackson and Hunter then started searching the home.

They say the man who was shot was on a phone and told, by one of the robbers, to hang up the phone. When he did not immediately hang up, Hunter shot him in the stomach. The victim lost half of his blood volume and had three sections of his intestines removed in surgeries. He would not have survived without immediate surgery.

Officials say Hunter and Jackson fled and were on the lam until being captured.