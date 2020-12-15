Two Lancaster men steal $100K in catalytic convertor crime spree

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Two men were caught in the act stealing catalytic converters in Lancaster County, then flipping them for an alarming amount estimated at $100,000.

Zachery Ryan Martin, 31, and Jonathan Robert Evans, 39, were caught by police on Oct. 29, attempting to steal a device in East Hempfield Township.

Police say the pair targeted larger vehicles – box trucks, SUVs, and pickup trucks – because those vehicles were easier to work under and contained larger, more valuable convertor devices.

The pair are believed to have sold the convertors stolen during the six-month spree to a location in Harrisburg.

Martin and Evans are each charged with dozens of felony counts of theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, theft of secondary metal, and related misdemeanors.

Police say Evans ultimately eluded police during their encounter. He is wanted on multiple felony warrants. Evans’ last known address was in Jonestown Road in Harrisburg.

Anyone with information about Evans should contact their local police department or SUBMIT A TIP on the CrimeWatch webpage.