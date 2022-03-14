LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Two men are wanted in connection to the October 17, 2021, shooting at the Park City Center in Lancaster.

Elijah Deliz and Serigo Vargas, both of Lancaster, are wanted for Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Disorderly Conduct in connection to the shooting.

Vargas and Deliz are described by Lancaster Police as “main actors” in the incident.

Jeremiahs Sanchez, who was 16 at the time of the shooting, was charged as an adult with two counts of criminal attempted homicide, three counts of aggravated assault, 52 counts of recklessly endangering others, and three firearm possession charges.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

On Sunday, October 17, 2021, officers with the Lancaster City Bureau of Police were dispatched to the Park City Center for a report of a shooting.

Police say Deliz observed Sanchez and three other subjects walking from the center court to the JC Penney wing of the mall. Deliz confronted Sanchez which led to a physical altercation near Reeds Jewelry Store.

Sanchez, Deliz, Sergio Vargas, 30, and two other males were involved in the altercation. Deliz broke away during the altercation and at that time Sanchez pulled a concealed handgun from his waistband, firing two times toward Deliz, who was struck once in the left thigh.

The second round struck an uninvolved 30-year-old civilian female in the arm who was standing in the mall approximately 70 feet away.

One of the rounds fired by Sanchez also shattered a glass door and wall in the Sephora store while several uninvolved civilians were present inside.

Police determined that the gun Sanchez fired was stolen from Lebanon County.

An armed bystander with a legally owned firearm engaged and shot Sanchez in the elbow, ending the struggle.

The bystander was interviewed and released from the scene and did not face charges.

Any person knowing the whereabouts of Deliz or Vargas should call the Lancaster City Bureau of Police at 717-735-3300. Anyone with information related to this incident is urged to call the Lancaster City Police Violent Crime Unit at (717) 735-3300 or Lancaster City-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-322-1913.