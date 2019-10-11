LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Authorities say they stopped a Reading-to-Lancaster methamphetamine operation with the arrests of two women.

Following an investigation that involved surveillance, Lancaster County Task Force detectives arrested Lisandra Hance-Ramirez, 48, and Alexia M. Perez, 30, both of Reading, the district attorney’s office said.

Police say Hance-Ramirez and Perez were stopped in a vehicle on South Ridge Road in Reinholds last Friday.

Detectives found about six ounces of methamphetamine in their car. The meth has an estimated street value of about $3,000, authorities said.

Hance-Ramirez and Perez were arraigned on felony charges. Bail was set at $250,000 each, which was not immediately posted.