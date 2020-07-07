Two teens injured in Lancaster shooting

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster Bureau of Police are investigating a shooting that injured two teenagers Monday night.

On Monday July 6, at approximately 9 p.m. officers received multiple calls of shots fired in the 500 block of W. King St. and that immediate vicinity.

Officers located a female 17-year-old victim near the 500 block of Lake St. at Coral St. She had a single gunshot wound to her leg and was transported to the hospital. Police say she is expected to survive.

According to police, a second victim was located on the first block of Ruby St. The second victim is a 19-year-old male that had a graze wound from a bullet on his lower leg. He was also transported to the hospital for treatment and is expected to survive his injury.

Officers canvassed the area for additional victims, suspect information, evidence, witnesses, and surveillance video locations. The investigation is still underway.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Lancaster Bureau of Police at 717-735-3301 or Lancaster Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-1913, or you can anonymously Text a Tip to Crime Stoppers by using your cell phone. Text LANCS plus your message to 847411.

