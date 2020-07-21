Two Kinderhook Early Learning Center staff members charged in suspected child abuse case

MARIETTA, Pa. (WHTM) — Two Kinderhook Early Learning Center staff members are charged after a 4-month investigation revealed a child was physically assaulted, according to police.

Erin Finegan, 41, is charged with simple assault on a child for allegedly physically assaulting a child multiple times while working as a staff member for the Center.

According to official documents Finegan was seen picking up the child by the neck and holding him while he kicked and screamed. The criminal complaint also says she picked the child up by his neck and threw him into a cabinet causing injury, and held him on the ground and restricted his movement.

An investigation revealed that Kinderhook Early Learning Center failed to report the abuse to the Child Line as required by law.

Police received a child abuse report from Lancaster County Children and Youth on March 5, 2020 and began an investigation.

Michelle Patterson, 43, owner of Kinderhook Early Learning Center, was charged with failure to report suspected child abuse. Officials say numerous interviews were conducted and revealed staff members reported an abusive incident to Patterson in November 2019 and she failed to report the alleged abuse immediately or at all.

