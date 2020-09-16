U.S. congressman addresses Lancaster protests

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — U. S. congressman Lloyd Smucker, who represents Lancaster, weighed in on the protests that have been sparking controversy.
The Republican says it is a sad and tragic situation for both the officer who had to take a person’s life and the victim and his family, although he contended that the officer was in the right.
“I think when a grown man is approaching you quickly with a knife raised, there’s a right to self-defense for any individual, in particular, a police officer,” he said.
Smucker is calling on the mayor to show support and commitment for police and to put an end to violent protests.
