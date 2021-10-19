U.S. News Best Places ranks Lancaster in top 5 best places to retire

(WHTM) — According to U.S. News Best Places, Lancaster is the fifth-best place to retire in the nation for 2021-2022.

In this list, U.S. News looked into 150 large metropolitan areas to analyze how well they meet American retirees’ needs and expectations. Criteria in this list include the happiness of local residents, affordability for housing, tax rates and quality of health care.

Numbers one through four are taken by tropical Florida hotspots, including Sarasota, Naples, Daytona Beach and Melbourne, respectively.

Then breaking its way in at number five is Lancaster, Pa. U.S. News also ranks the Midstate town as the third-best place to live in the Commonwealth.

When it came to its ranking on the retirement list, U.S. News says it has the best of natural and commercial spaces all residents can enjoy. The town has it all: farms, suburbs and a charming, bustling, city. While farm animals and their smell can dock points off, local favorites like Mars Chocolate North America and the world’s largest chicken barbecue make the town even more unique.

U.S. News scores Lancaster an overall score of 7.2, with housing affordability at a 6.5 and healthcare at 9.3 for retirees.

On U.S. News lists, Lancaster ranks no. 74 in Best Places to Live, no. 17 in Safest Places to Live and no. 22 in Best Places to Live for Quality of Life.

Here are other rankings on this Best Places to Retire list in Pa.: Allentown comes in at no. 11, Harrisburg at no. 13, Reading at no. 15, York at no. 17, Philadelphia at no. 19, Scranton at no. 21, and Pittsburgh at no. 29.

To see what other U.S. cities made the list, you can click here.