UGI announces re-start of Lancaster construction projects

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — UGI Utilities, Inc. will re-start a number of natural gas main replacement projects in the City of Lancaster throughout the month of May.

These projects will take place with a modified construction schedule in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. At this time, UGI construction will focus on replacing gas mains located in the street, which will allow the Company to limit interactions with customers and reduce the need to enter customer homes during the COVID-19 emergency.

The service line renewal process, which requires access to homes and businesses, will be postponed to a later date due to social distancing guidelines. UGI will contact affected residents when service line work is scheduled and access to properties is required.

UGI construction activity will re-start on the following streets the week of May 4:

· The 500 block of Juniata Street;

· The first block (0-99) of West James Street;

· The 600 block of East End Street;

· The 100 block of South Prince Street.

In addition, construction will begin on Lime Street the week of May 4, starting at East Vine Street and progressing toward East Lemon Street. The start of that project had been previously delayed.

Additional construction projects will re-start later in May, including:

· The 300 block of North Prince Street the week of May 11.

· The 700 block of East End Street the week of May 18.

Construction work will typically occur between the hours of 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. During construction, residents will experience traffic delays and road closures. Parking also will be restricted on those blocks during construction hours. Flaggers will direct traffic during construction.