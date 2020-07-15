Uncle of missing 18-year-old Amish woman talks about case

EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Since June 21, the day police say Linda Stolzfoos was kidnapped, there has been one question on Mervin Fisher’s mind.

“Where is Linda?,” Fisher has wondered. “One thing is standing strong though, the truth will prevail.”

Fisher, Stoltzfoos’ uncle, talked about how his niece’s story is impacting her community.

“It’s been a major shock to the family and also to the community,” Fisher said. “This is the first time there has been this experience in the Amish community.”

Fisher left the Amish faith almost 20 years ago. He says since police say his niece was kidnapped by Justo Smoker, the family wants to know why the crime happened.

“Now that we’re moving down the path we’re understanding more of how it happened,” Fisher said. “Things are beginning to develop. Now, it’s where is she?”

Someone who is helping to provide some answers is Scott Bocian.

Bocian lives on Beechadale Road and it’s his cameras that caught Stolzfoos’ abduction and Smoker’s car driving away.

“When I put the cameras up I had no intention of recording anything than the front of my house,” he said. “Did I know the front of my house was going to become a crime scene? No, I didn’t. I’m glad we have the cameras up.”

Fisher did reveal some startling news when he spoke with abc27. He said the Smoker name isn’t totally strange to him.

He said he knows Smoker’s parents, but not the man accused of kidnapping his niece.