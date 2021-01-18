United Way of Lancaster Co. organizes MLK Jr. Day of Service

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — As part of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, abc27 has seen many organizations volunteer and give back to the community.

The United Way of Lancaster County helped organize a day of service in honor of the civil rights activist.

Penn Manor students helped out at The Mix at Arbor Place, a youth social services organization in Lancaster.

The organization’s director says she was happy to have the help.

“It’s special to us because we do value each and every one of our volunteers because we couldn’t do the work that we do every single day serving our kids, our families, and this community without the dedication of all of our volunteers,” Executive Director Kyonna Bowman said.

Because of the pandemic, the United Way also held some opportunities for virtual community service, where volunteers could help organizations on their own time while also practicing social distancing.