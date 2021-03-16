United Way of Lancaster Co. stimulus project continues to help those in need

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — As more stimulus checks are deposited into bank accounts, a non-profit is asking Lancaster residents to help those in need.

The United Way of Lancaster County’s “Share Our Stimulus” program is a way for those who get checks to help individuals who have experienced setbacks during the pandemic.

Those asking for help is outnumbering donations. The United Way is hoping as more checks are distributed, more people will donate to help the less fortunate.

“We have a direct need and a call to action here in Lancaster County to be able to help your neighbors in need by giving to the Share Our Stimulus,” said Deb Jones, Director of Community Initiatives for United Way of Lancaster County.