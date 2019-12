LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – If you’re looking for a free holiday meal, you’re in luck.

The United Way of Lancaster County has put together its annual list of places offering free food for the holidays.

There are six places that will offer a free meal on Christmas. All those locations will be fully staffed with volunteers who are dedicating their time to make sure people can celebrate with food.

Two free meals start as soon as this weekend. Find the full list here.