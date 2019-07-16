Unknown woman charged over $3,300 to stolen credit card

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are working to identify a woman accused of charging more than $3,000 in purchases to a stolen credit card.

Manheim Township police released a surveillance photo of the woman on Tuesday. They said on June 19, the victim had her purse stolen while shopping at the Dollar Tree store on Plaza Boulevard.

Credit cards in the purse were then used at local stores to make $3,315.91 worth of purchases, police said.

Anyone with information should call Manheim Township police at 717-569-6401.