Upcoming COVID-19 vaccine clinics focus on vulnerable unvaccinated populations in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Patients R Waiting and Union Community Care have partnered to bring weekend vaccine clinics to neighborhoods around Lancaster City, focusing on vaccinating minority and at-risk communities.

The first of these vaccine clinics takes place May 22 and 23 at The Mix at Arbor Place. Individuals can register for an appointment at this website, and walk-ins are also welcome.

“What we wanted to do was really wrap services around the city,” Jackie Concepcion, vice president of community impact at Union Community Care said. The partnering organizations will offer clinics targeting 15 different Lancaster neighborhoods on weekends over the next few months. They want “to make sure that everyone that wants to get vaccinated can get vaccinated,” Concepcion said.

The goal of the clinics is to localize care within the communities, providing vaccines in spaces residents trust with people they trust. “The message we want is for people to feel [like], ‘Hey, I can trust to get vaccinated here,’ if for any reason they have any vaccination hesitance,” Concepcion said.

To spread information about COVID-19 vaccines and the vaccine clinics, teams will use various media platforms to educate community members, and they will go door-to-door inviting individuals to the clinics. Patients R Waiting and Union Community Care representatives will also help answer any lingering questions at the vaccination events.

“I think if we bring it closer to home and have those conversations right there with people and explain the value of getting vaccinated, we’ll get those people that are hesitant,” Concepcion said.

And for some added incentive, the clinics will include music by live DJs and fresh food giveaways.

The clinics will be held on Saturdays and Sundays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Upcoming clinic locations will be posted on this website as the sites are confirmed. Translators will be present at the clinics for those who do not speak English.

Moderna COVID-19 vaccines will be distributed at these vaccination events, and the vaccines are free. Patients will receive both their first and second doses weeks apart at the same location.

“I encourage everyone in the community to come out if they have not yet received their vaccination. We’re here at a very, very micro-local level to get you vaccinated,” Concepcion said. “Do it for you. Do it for your family. Do it for your community.”