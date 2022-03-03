LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — On Friday, Lancaster community members will sing, rap, and dance at Teatro Paloma’s second annual community talent show.

Teatro Paloma is a Latinx theater company — the first and only one in Lancaster — that aims “to represent the rich cultural identities and talents of the Latinx population,” explained Kathy Rodriguez, co-founder and company member of Teatro Paloma and an event organizer and host for the group’s 2022 talent show.

“When I was young, I always wanted to be part of a talent show,” Rodriguez said, “and I never found that here in Lancaster, so we wanted to bring that talent show here.”

This will be Teatro Paloma’s second talent show; the first took place just before the COVID-19 pandemic began. Rodriguez says the talent show is a low-stress way for people to share their skills and connect with others in their community who share their interests.

“Not only do you get to do what you love, you have fun doing it, you meet new people,” Rodriguez said. And as a bonus, the event will also include free popcorn and food from La Cocina Restaurant.

The talent show, which will be held at the Crispus Attucks Community Center, is free to attend and begins at 7 p.m. on March 4. There will also be a pre-show social gathering starting at 6:30 and an after-show gathering from 8:30-9 with music by DJ Flaco.

“Food, music, talent — it’s just a party! Come party with us,” Rodriguez said.

Learn more about Teatro Paloma and its upcoming auditions and shows on the company’s Facebook page.