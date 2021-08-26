Upcoming sunflower festivals in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — There is something almost magical about walking through a field of sunflowers. You can experience the beauty of these bright flowers at several upcoming sunflower festivals around Lancaster County.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

Cherry Crest Adventure Farm Sunflower Festivals

Cherry Crest Adventure Farm

The Sunflower Festivals at Cherry Crest Adventure Farm include live music, drinks from a winery and brewery, local craft vendors, kids’ entertainment, and mini photo sessions.

Entrance to the Sunflower Festival is included with regular admission tickets, with which guests can also enjoy the corn maze, the Farm Animal & Experience Center, the farm tour wagon ride, and much more.

When: Aug. 28 and Sept. 4

Where: Ronks

Cost: Tickets start at $17.95

More information here

Country Barn Sunflower Festival

Country Barn

At Country Barn’s 4th Annual Sunflower Festival, guests can pick sunflowers to take home and enjoy other activities like wagon tours, a corn maze, pedal karts, and giant slides. The event also includes live music, wine from Grandview Vineyard, and opportunities to visit some barnyard animals.

When: Aug. 28-29

Where: Lancaster

Cost: Tickets start at $13

More information here

Verdant View Farm Sunflower Days

Verdant View Farm

This is Verdant View Farm’s first time holding a sunflower festival. The Sunflower Days include opportunities to pick your own sunflowers, play yard games, enjoy craft beer and wine, and of course, take lots of photos.

When: Sept. 10-11 and 17-18

Where: Paradise

Cost: Tickets start at $10

More information here