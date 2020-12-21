UPDATE: Lancaster man charged with abduction of Linda Stoltzfoos now charged with criminal homicide

EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — On Monday the man charged with the kidnapping of Linda Stoltzfoos was charged with criminal homicide for her murder.

The District Attorney’s Office has collected evidence over the past six months and alleges that Justo Smoker killed the 18-year-old after kidnapped her while she walked home from her church on Beechdale Road in Upper Leacock Township.

“Given the circumstances of Linda’s disappearance; specifically, that she was forcefully abducted by a stranger, we always feared she suffered a tragic fate,” Lancaster County District Attorney Heather Adams says. “After careful consideration of all of the facts uncovered by the investigation as a whole, we are now in a position – legally – to charge Smoker with murder.”

The East Lampeter Township Police worked with Pennsylvania State Police, FBI and the District Attorney’s Office during this investigation before the homicide charge was approved by First Assistant District Attorney Todd E. Brown, who is prosecuting the case.

The investigation into Stoltzfoos’ disappearance is still active but has yielded evidence to legally support that she was forcibly taken then killed.

“There was nothing found, no report or evidence, that indicates Linda was planning to leave her home and community,” District Attorney Adams says. “And since June 21, there have been no signs of Linda or traces of activity or routines involving Linda.”

Law enforcement received three seperate reports that on the evening of June 20 a person matching Smoker’s description in a vehicle similar to Smoker’s red Kia was following Amish females near the abduction site, causing the females to take evasive actions.

Smoker’s cellphone was in the area at the time of those reported incidents according to location data.

Smoker purchased multiple pairs of disposable cleaning gloves, alcohol, shoe and boot laces hours prior to kidnapping Stoltzfoos.

Evidence, that includes witness statements, indicate Smoker placed Stoltzfoos in his vehicle before driving to the eastern side of Lancaster County that includes remote areas within the Welsh mountains.

Cellphone evidence shows Smoker then traveled to 3104 Harvest Drive where some of Stoltzfoos’ clothing were found buried with Smoker’s DNA, cellphone evidence showed he visited this site several times following the abduction.

Evidence also shows that Smoker discarded items that included the recently purchased laces, gloves, his car floor mats and the shoes he wore on June 21, items that commonly contain traces of evidence but were never found in police searches.

Linda Stoltzfoos’ body had not beed found and efforts remain ongoing to locate her body and provide closure for her family.