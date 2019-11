EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT announced Friday U.S. 222 Northbound reopened back to two lanes near Ephrata, which was restricted to a single lane since Aug. 17.

The single-lane restrictions have caused significant delays to commuters as U.S. 222 Northbound averages more than 25,500 vehicles traveled daily.

The roadwork is part of an over $5 million effort to fix four mainline bridges and five overhead bridges on U.S. 222.