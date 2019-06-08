Vandal strikes Warwick Township neighborhood

Northern Lancaster County Regional Police say they’re aggressively investigating a dozen reports of vandalism.

They’re urging parents to talk with their children about what happened. They hope at a minimum, this awareness may prevent future crimes and maybe lead to information to help solve this one.

“They spray painted the license plate for some reason. Not quite sure why,” said Steve Brown. “And then over here, they spray painted ‘gang’ on the street. I’m assuming that says gang.”

Brown was one of many people who woke up this morning to find police in the neighborhood and the truck he uses for work, vandalized.

“It’s certainly disappointing when someone messes with property that doesn’t belong to them and it’s upsetting,” Brown said. “I certainly hope there’s some accountability and they get caught.”

Officer Alexandria Parisi says people woke up to damage to their cars, houses, mailboxes and street signs.

Vandalism was found on Queens Gate Road, Canterbury Court, Knightsbridge Way, Regents Drive, Royal Drive and Rudy Dam Road.

“This is not something we see very often,” Parisi said. “This is a rare occurance in our area.”

Police have a dozen reports of vandalism, which will cost a lot of money for people to repair.

“We don’t have an exact estimate, but we are thinking it’s going to be around $20,000,” Parisi said.

It’s out of character for the quiet neighborhood.

“Last night they came through the neighborhood and put a white stripe down a friend’s car that was staying overnight,” said Becky Herritt.

“It kind of looks like they ran out of paint here because it like spatters out sort of, so it looks like they were just going along and ran out of paint,” said 16-year-old Amber Houser, pointing out the marking on her car.

She wasn’t too upset, but wondering why it happened.

“We were probably guessing that it was probably someone from our school or like a neighboring school that had just graduated or something, so it was probably just like a practical joke at the time,” Houser said.

But to law enforcement, it’s not a joke.

“It’s a big issue because people have to take the time and energy to get it off of their houses, their vehicles,” Parisi said.

“I don’t think these kids realize really the damage that they’re doing, if they think it’s just fun to do it or I’m not sure the joy they’re getting out of it, but it seems very senseless and useless to me,” Herritt said.

Police urge anyone with information to come forward.