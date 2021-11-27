Vandalism damages Downtown Lancaster Menorah

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster City Bureau of Police was notified that unknown person(s) had vandalized the new Menorah that had been placed on Penn Square on Friday, Nov. 26 in Lancaster.

According to a Crimewatch report, The damage is believed to have been caused sometime during the overnight hours between Nov. 26 and Nov. 27. The damage is currently being assessed by the artist who installed the Menorah.

An investigation is currently underway to identify the person(s) involved in this criminal act. Police are gathering available video evidence from the surrounding area. If anyone from the community witnessed this incident, they are asking them to call the Lancaster Bureau of Police at 717-735-3301 to speak with an officer or investigator.

At this time, the ceremony to celebrate the first lighting of the Menorah for this season will continue as scheduled. This is to take place on Sunday, Nov. 28 at 5:30 pm at Penn Square in Lancaster.