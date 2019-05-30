Vases stolen from cemetery on Memorial Day Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

COLUMBIA,Pa (WHTM) - Police in Columbia, Lancaster County are investigating the theft of bronze flower vases stolen from a cemetery on Memorial Day.

The manager of Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens told police that up to 23 white vases were stolen from the property on Monday night. The vases are valued at $300 each.

According to a post on the Laurel Hill's Facebook page, the vases were stolen from the veterans section of the cemetery.

Anyone with information on the theft is asked to call the Columbia Borough Police Department at 717-684-7735.