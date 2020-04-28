Vector Security to donate meals to Lancaster Emergency Medical Services Association

Happy woman smiles while receiving a healthy meal at a soup kitchen. A team of volunteers are serving the people in line. They are serving rolls, salad, potato salad and fruit.

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Vector Security, Inc., the provider of intelligent mobile security and automation solutions to homes and business, will donate meals to Lancaster Emergency

Medical Services Association employees on Friday, May 1.

The meal donation will feed approximately 80 employees, including members from two

platoons as well as administrative staff.

“We are pleased to show our appreciation to the hard-working employees of Lancaster

EMS during this time,” said Jim Lorah, General Manager of Vector Security’s Lancaster

Branch. “As a company that prides itself on local service delivery, community is important to us. This is our way of giving back and saying ‘thank you’ to those that help protect our citizens.”

“Additionally, in support of local business, we will be ordering these meals from a local

neighborhood favorite…Central Manor Bakery, so we are doing good while doing

business,” Jim added.

Lancaster EMS is the busiest EMS provider in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, serving

more than 260,000 residents in 21 municipalities.

“We were thrilled when Vector Security reached out to us to offer this generous donation,” said Marisa Seubert, Marketing & Development Coordinator, Lancaster EMS. “As you can imagine, our staff has been extremely busy responding to emergencies in the front lines and behind the scenes. This meal sponsorship will go a long way in supporting our team. Thanks to Vector Security for this thoughtful show of appreciation.”