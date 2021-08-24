Vehicle accident resulting in life-threatening injuries in Penn Township

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department and their crash team are on the scene of a serious crash involving an 84-year-old female operator with a 90-year-old male passenger in Penn Township. Both involved were left with life-threatening injuries from the crash.

According to the release, the driver of the sedan, who did not suffer injury, turned left into the path of a vehicle traveling on the roadway. The impact was in the passenger front door area.

The accident took place at the intersection of S Oak Street and Parkside Drive.

Further information will be released as the investigation continues.