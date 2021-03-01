Vehicle Pursuit lasts 17 miles with Pennsylvania State Police in Lancaster County

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A trooper with the Pennsylvania State Police was involved in a vehicle pursuit on Feb. 21, lasting nearly 17 miles.

The trooper conducted a traffic stop on a Buick sedan driven by Michael Allen Hampton of Mohnton, Pa., for multiple traffic violations on northbound 222 in Manheim Township, Lancaster County.

As the trooper exited his patrol vehicle, the Buick accelerated back into traffic and the pursuit began.

The vehicle pursuit lasted approximately 17 miles until Hampton was taken into custody without incident.

Hampton was found to be in possession of a small amount of Methamphetamine and Driving Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance.