Vehicle sustains heavy damage in Ephrata Township car crash

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Ephrata Police responded to a vehicle accident involving a pickup truck and small sedan at the intersection of Rothsville and Rettew Mill Roads, Ephrata Township on Sunday.

An investigation revealed the truck driven by Mervin Martin of Ephrata pulled from the stop sign on Rettew Mill Rd into the path of vehicle on Rothsville Road being driven by John Hays of Akron, PA.

Hays vehicle sustained heavy damage and was towed from the scene while Martin was able to drive away from the scene. Neither driver sustained any injuries.

Rothsville Road was shut down for approximately 40 minutes while fire personnel from Akron Fire cleaned up debris and fluids.