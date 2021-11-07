Veterans Day ceremony held at Greenwood Cemetery in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Dozens gathered in Lancaster at the Greenwood Cemetery on Highland Avenue on Sunday, Nov 7, for a Veterans Day ceremony to remember those who served and pay tribute to the men and women who continue to serve in uniform today.

At the ceremony, there was a placing of the wreath and folding of the flag from the Red Rose Honor Guard followed by a 21 gun salute and the blowing of Taps.

“It does not matter where you are from, Lancaster County or Dauphin County or anywhere in the United States, those names are on that stone as well as the wall down in Washington D.C. They are our brotherhood they did what their country asked,” Michael Kunitsky, Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1008, said.

There was also the uncovering of the new marker thanking the four contractors who donated their labor and material.