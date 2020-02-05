Vice President and Education Secretary stop at Lancaster diner

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Hours before speaking in Camp Hill, Vice President Mike Pence and Education Secretary Betsy DeVos made a stop at Lyndon Diner Wednesday evening to grab a bite.

The two stayed close to an hour for an eat and greet with excited locals, like Jason Zeigler from Lancaster.

“I never thought I would wake up today and meet Vice President Pence but it was an honor,” Zeigler said.

Around 50 people gathered to dine with the Vice President and Education Secretary, as the two exchanged pleasantries and shook hands.

“He’s a great guy,” Zeigler said of Pence. “He took time to talk to everybody.”

Zeigler recalled he and the Vice President spoke about “how things are going with him and Trump and what the goals are and they want to stay together as a team and see a good outcome.”

Republican U.S. Rep Lloyd Smucker and Lancaster County District Attorney, Heather Adams were also on hand at the diner.