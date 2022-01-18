VIDEO: Fire chars car in West Hempfield Township

Lancaster

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WEST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Dispatchers say a house on the 4100 block of Magnolia Drive in West Hempfield Township, Lancaster County, caught on fire Tuesday around 2:00 a.m.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here

Video from abc27 shows a charred car in the garage. We’re working to find out if anyone was inside at the time or if anyone was hurt.

This is a developing story. Stay in the know with abc27 on-air and online for the latest.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss