WEST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police captured a suspect they said broke into a video game store twice in West Lampeter Township.

On March 14, charges were filed against Gavin M. ‘OKeefe, 20, for the burglaries at the Just Press Play store.

According to the release, the first incident was on Dec. 17, 2021. O’Keefe repeatedly threw a cinder block in an attempt to make entry into the business. Damage to the glass door was $1,300.

Then, on Feb. 23, 2022, the store was burglarized once again. The front glass door was broken, and almost $2,000 dollars worth of video games were taken.

O’Keefe was charged with Burglary, Criminal Attempt/Burglary, Theft by Unlawful Taking or disposition, and Criminal Mischief.