Video shows 2 guns pointed at rideshare driver

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Horrifying video seems to have caught the moments when police say a man identified as Michael Baker pointed a gun at a Lyft driver.

A camera inside the driver’s car was recording when just 30 seconds earlier, another gun was put to the driver’s head.

“At the moment, I didn’t realize if they were real or not until after the situation when I went back and looked at the video,” said the driver, who did not want be identified.

Police say the incident happened when the driver went to pick up a passenger on Howard Avenue Friday night.

“I think it was 100% set up because of the way it went down,” the driver said.

The driver, who has been with the ride-sharing company for nine months, has had the camera inside his car since he started picking up passengers. He says he uses the camera as a safety measure.

“It’s not a requirement,” he said. “It’s my personal belief if anything good should come out of this is that Uber and Lyft should provide you with a dashcam.”

He said he has no plans to quit his ride-sharing side job. He said he shared the video to keep other drivers safe.

“There is no point of robbing a Lyft driver or Uber driver whatsoever,” he said. “We don’t carry cash.”

Baker was arrested Saturday and faces charges of robbery and assault.

Police are still working to identify the second suspect seen in the video.