<p>Bruce McCullough,&nbsp;a retired U.S. Air Force staff sergeant&nbsp;and Vietnam War veteran, took a look at the Huey helicopter in a hangar in the Lancaster Airport.</p><p>&quot;This here is bullet holes from battle that have been patched,&quot; he explained.</p><p>Over the past two years, from more than 150,000 hours, members of the Liberty War Birds have restored the chopper.&nbsp;</p><p>The Huey&nbsp;last saw action during the Vietnam War.</p><p>&quot;This was the lifeline of the troops in the field,&quot; McCullough said. &quot;This is how they got into battle. This is how they got out of battle. This is how they got their meals.&quot;</p><p>On Saturday, the helicopter makes its first official flight since the war. It&#39;ll come with a rebuilt engine, a new tail, and it&#39;ll&nbsp;make the sound every Vietnam veteran will know.</p><p>&quot;Wherever you were in the country, you knew what a Huey sounded like,&quot; said Alexis Lake, who served in the Army during Vietnam. &quot;We wanted that to be the same as well.&quot;</p><p>The event on Saturday is private and meant&nbsp;for those who helped foot the $400,000 bill to get the Huey restored, as well as&nbsp;select veterans.</p><p>Lake, who served as the lead mechanic on the restoration, said it will also serve&nbsp;as a form of therapy for some veterans.</p><p>&quot;It goes back to our principal goal and that is to help veterans,&quot; she said. &quot;When they see and remember this is what I&nbsp;sat in, this is what took me out of the battlefield, whatever their memory is what we want them to experience.&quot;</p><p>The Liberty War Birds hopes to show off the helicopter at public air shows in the spring.</p>