LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Historic Lancaster walking tours on Friday and the weekend have been canceled due to the extreme heat, the city’s visitor center announced.

Visit Lancaster City said the tours will resume Monday.

Friday begins the three-day stretch of extreme heat and humidity. Temperatures are forecast to peak in the mid-90s, and the very high humidity will produce a heat index of 105 to 110 degrees.

Lancaster Central Market has announced it will be closed on Saturday.