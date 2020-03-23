Volunteers needed for social service programs

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Before the coronavirus pandemic, the 211 helpline for the United Way had a full office, but with cautions now in place employees answer the phone from home.

211 is an emergency number that connects people with vital services. The place where the calls are answered, but calls haven’t slowed down.

“It’s 100% picked up,” volunteer coordinator Audrey Lilley said. “Because in addition to the needs all the people had two weeks ago, now they’re dealing with potentially not having a paycheck, not having childcare.”

She said the United Way is looking for help responding to some of those calls, and to get volunteers to organizations they help.

“Meals on Wheels is a great example because a lot of their volunteers are over 65,” Lilley said. “So they might have regular volunteers that can’t come in and help. They’re bringing in new volunteers and they’re also adding new clients.”

She says volunteers for all positions can still remain a socially responsible safe distance from those who are helping.

“We’re also trying to set up some phone tree opportunities,” Lilley said. “If there is an elderly person in the community who had someone check in on them and now they can’t have a visitor we can have a phone tree.”

Lilley said the United Way aims to fill the volunteer list during this time of crisis hoping to keep the goodwill going even after the virus is gone.

“Once this crisis passes they’ll say ‘oh I really did like going out and doing those activities and meeting new people and getting involved’,” Lilley said. “We’re hoping that it’ll inspire people to keep giving.”

To get in contact with the United Way click here.