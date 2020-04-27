Wanted Lancaster felon jailed up to a decade upon capture

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A convicted felon who failed to appear for his trial will serve up to a decade in prison, with his sentence starting upon his capture.

The Lancaster County District Attorney’s office says William Berke III was a no show at trial in January where he was convicted of illegal possession of a loaded revolver.

Lancaster County Judge Donald Totaro sentenced Berke last week to four and a half to 10 years in prison. Berke also failed to appear for that.

First Deputy District Attorney Travis S. Anderson said Berke’s prison term will begin when he is taken into custody.

Berke, 33, was in court for a hearing a few days before his trial, but did not show up for the trial. The sentencing happened on April 22 with all parties, except for Berke, appearing via video conference.

Anyone with information on Berke’s whereabouts is asked to contact their local police department.