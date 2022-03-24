LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The “warrant for your arrest” scam calls are back. The Northern Lancaster County Regional Police department and other local departments have received civilian reports that the scam has found its way back to the Midstate.

The scammers will use a spoof phone number that looks like it is a number for the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office on the caller ID. Then, the scammer will use an actual police officer’s name and explain to the citizen that there is a warrant out for their arrest and to avoid jail time, a gift card can be purchased at a retail business in the amount of $1,000 or more.

The police department notes that they do not ask for gift cars or money over the phone or call a wanted person prior to serving a real warrant.

Anyone who receives a phone call should hang up the phone.