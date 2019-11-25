‘Warwick Strong Day’ aims to honor students, give back to community

LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) — The Warwick School District is giving back to the community that helped after two students were killed in a crash and another was left seriously hurt.

Warwick Strong Day was set up to honor the students who were involved in the crash which happened in October 2018.

As part of Warwick Strong Day, the school welcomed volunteers and dogs with KPets for a special luncheon.

KPets visited Warwick staff and students almost every day after the tragedy to support the district in its time of grief.

During the luncheon, students served the volunteers and gave the dogs little bags filled with treats.

“It’s always been important to us to find a way to give back to our community,” superintendent Dr. April Hershey said. “This felt like right time to do it during Thanksgiving week.”

Monday’s day of service spread throughout the entire district.

Some students wrote letters to the community as a way of saying thank you; other students participated in clean up projects in Lititz; some brought in clothing and food donations.

“Students deal with all sorts of trauma in their lives,” Hershey said. “We want to be able to teach them preserve through trials and traumas in their life. This is a way for them to give outwardly and show their perseverance and resilience.”

Hershey said the goal is to make Warwick Strong Day an annual event.