Warwick student charged with making terroristic threats at three other students

LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) — Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department announced charges against a 14-year-old Warwick student for threatening violence with a weapon towards three other students after an investigation.

Police say the investigation started after a Warwick school administrator received a report from a concerned parent over a social media post that included potential threats.

Police then identified a suspect and met with him and his mother, saying they were cooperative with the investigation.

The suspect was later not allowed on Warwick School District property pending investigation. They did say there was no further access to a weapon, said to be a handgun.

Police were able to work with Warwick School District Police to identify the intended victims and contacted their parents to provide a summary of the nature and mediation of the threat. None of these incidents took place on district grounds but were related to an intended act on school property.

The investigations led to police charging the 14-year-old male student with three counts of Terroristic Threat charges. Since he is a juvenile, he will be in parent custody pending further legal processing.