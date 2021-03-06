Warwick Township man in custody after hours-long standoff with police

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A Warwick Township man faces charges after his involvement in an hours-long standoff with police late Friday evening into early Saturday morning.

According to the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department, the man fired at least two shots and was taken into custody without incident following successful negotiations.

There were no injuries and the subject is undergoing an evaluation in a hospital based facility.

The name of the suspect has not been released.

