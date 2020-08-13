Warwick Township man wanted for rape arrested in Indiana following motorcycle accident

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A Warwick Township man wanted for rape and other charges has been arrested in Indiana following a motorcycle crash.

William J. Phillips, 27, was arrested around 8:15 p.m. Wednesday by the City of Fayette Police Department following an investigation for a motorcycle crash over the past weekend.

Phillips is now in the hospital for a critical injury and will remain in custody there until extradition is possible. Police say no timeline is available due to the extent of Phillips’ injuries in addition to the required legal process.

Northern Lancaster County Regional police were notified of Phillips’ arrest shortly after he was in custody.

On July 23 around 4 a.m. police responded to a reported domestic dispute and assault. During the ensuing investigation, officers determined the female victim needed medical attention.

The woman said Phillips strangled her and caused her injuries and an assault during the course of his conduct which resulted in criminal charges.

He was charged with rape, strangulation, two counts of endangering the welfare of children, two counts of endangering the welfare of children, simple assault, domestic violence, and stalking.

Phillips’ was previously considered a fugitive after he ran away from the scene of the crime.

Top Stories: