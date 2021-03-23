Watch out, basketball, Mushroom March Madness is here

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Look out, NCAA, there’s a new March Madness in town: Mushroom March Madness. The bracket pits local fungi against each other, and your votes determine which mushroom reigns supreme.

The Lancaster Conservancy is holding Mushroom March Madness to engage the community digitally during COVID-19 and educate individuals about the natural world, says Kelly Snavely, director of marketing and communications for the Lancaster Conservancy.

Here’s how it works: You download and fill out the bracket from the Lancaster Conservancy’s website. Then each day, the conservancy posts a poll on their Instagram and Facebook accounts along with some information about the mushrooms in the day’s matchup, and you vote for your favorite fungi.

The competition began on March 19, but it’s not too late to join in. There is no cost to participate in Mushroom March Madness, although “you can do some family and friends betting to try to figure out who has the best bracket,” says Snavely.

All of the mushrooms included in the bracket were photographed locally at the conservancy’s preserves. Keith Williams, community engagement coordinator for the Lancaster Conservancy, says that while mushrooms can be spotted year-round, the best time to find them is during the wetter months around spring and fall.

Ultimately, Snavely hopes that Mushroom March Madness helps the Lancaster Conservancy “continue to engage and educate our community about the importance of preserving our natural lands and these places where these mushrooms can thrive.”

Mushrooms play an important role in the environment, serving as “the primary decomposers,” says Williams. They convert dead vegetation into nutrients that can be recirculated back into the ecosystem, he explains.

“We just hope that this helps deepen everyone’s love and understanding of our natural lands when they’re out there enjoying them this spring and summer,” says Snavely.