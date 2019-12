LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A local shelter is asking for help as its holiday food drive didn’t go as they hoped.

The Water Street Mission in Lancaster believes they’re 20% behind on donations.

Food collected for the rescue mission drive is served in the dining hall and given out through its food pantry.

Organizers say you can still drop off food at their location on 210 South Prince Street in Lancaster.

For more information visit wsm.org.