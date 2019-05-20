Weather service confirms tornado in Lancaster County Video Video Video Video Video Video

DENVER, Pa. (WHTM) - A survey team from the National Weather Service has confirmed at least one tornado touched down in Lancaster County during Sunday's strong thunderstorm.

The weather service said a brief EF-1 tornado touched down in West Cocalico Township. It said the twister may have ended in East Cocalico, but most of the damage was in West Cocalico and Denver.

The storm survey team was still reviewing aerial footage of the damage. Additional details will be released when they have completed their review.

Aerial video from Philadelphia television station WPVI-TV shows roofs ripped from multiple homes, an overturned shed, a flipped trailer, and numerous snapped trees in West Cocalico Township. Several mobile homes are damaged.

A home on Kline Road had most of its roof blown off. One of the homeowners said they heard what sounded like a freight train just after 8 p.m. The couple took shelter in their basement and was not injured.

The American Red Cross said it is providing assistance to 10 people who lived on Kline Road. Anyone impacted by the storm and in need of help should call 1-800-422-7677.

This article has been updated to include a correction from the National Weather Service that the tornado touched down in West Cocalico Township instead of East Cocalico Township.