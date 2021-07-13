Weekend car show to be held at Strasburg park

STRASBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Strasburg in Lancaster County is known for its trains, but what about its cars? On Saturday, July 17, Strasburg Community Park will host its first car show.

“Over the years, people have commented, ‘Wow, this would be a really nice place to have a car show,'” so this year the Strasburg Community Parks Foundation decided to go for it, said Barb Rathbone-Frank, secretary for the foundation.

People will register their cars for the show on the day of the event, so Rathbone-Frank doesn’t know exactly what kinds of vehicles will be there just yet. She expects there will be several antique cars, classic cars, and muscle cars. Rathbone-Frank has even spoken with one person who wants to bring an I-Love-Lucy-era camper.

In addition to providing the chance to check out some impressive vehicles, the car show will include gift basket raffles and kids’ activities.

Everyone at the show will be able to vote for which cars should receive awards, and the awards will be a little less technical than they might be at other car shows.

“We’re doing kind of tongue-in-cheek prizes for things like the best car to take to a drive-in movie or…picking a car that you think looks like a midlife crisis car…or a car that would be great for a wedding,” Rathbone-Frankn said.

The Strasburg Community Park lost some of its funding during COVID-19, so the foundation hopes the car show can serve as a fundraiser for the park as well as a fun event for the community.

If there is inclement weather on Saturday, the rain date for the car show is July 24. Updates about the event will be posted on the Strasburg Community Park Foundation’s website and Facebook page.